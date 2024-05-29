Previous
Poppies by craftymeg
143 / 365

Poppies

Just starting to flower these Californian poppies are showing their bright orange red colour. Always pretty but I think the wild ones go a long way to be beaten.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely pop of colour to have in the garden !
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty.
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Such richly textured greenery and the red flower is beautiful.
May 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely!
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024  
