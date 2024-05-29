Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
143 / 365
Poppies
Just starting to flower these Californian poppies are showing their bright orange red colour. Always pretty but I think the wild ones go a long way to be beaten.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
29th May 2024
29th May 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4159
photos
159
followers
71
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
californian-red-poppies-may-garden
,
-perennial
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely pop of colour to have in the garden !
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty.
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Such richly textured greenery and the red flower is beautiful.
May 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely!
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close