Raining Again by craftymeg
144 / 365

Raining Again

This was the wet view today, it’s so wet and cold, temps just 11c and very windy. Spring has past us by here on the north east coast.
Best on back

30th May 2024 30th May 24

Margaret Brown

Mags ace
Lovely green lined roadway.
May 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Rain again!! - what's new!! but lovely lush green verges and trees surrounding this country lane !
May 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The droplets spread over the windscreen tell the tale very well.
May 30th, 2024  
