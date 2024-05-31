Sign up
145 / 365
Pinks
Dwarf rhododendron , looked beautiful and only grows to about 4 feet high, ideal for a small garden.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
pink-
,
dwarf-rhododendron-early-flowering-shrub
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2024
