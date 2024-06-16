Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
No more
Still very pretty, even though it’s lost its petals.
A Californian red poppy freshly dropped.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
0
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4177
photos
159
followers
71
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Tags
californian
,
-red
,
-poppy-garden-
,
perennial-june
