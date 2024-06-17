St Agnes

My daughter on holiday sent this photo today with the caption “I forgot what blue sky was!!” This is Cornwall and I am so jealous as I’m sat here posting with the rain tippling down AGAIN!! We have a pool for a garden and can’t get on to it to even cut the grass! I have never seen as much rain ever with no spring and summer still trying to warm up, we have 15C today but that is nowhere near warm enough for June.

