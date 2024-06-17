Previous
St Agnes by craftymeg
St Agnes

My daughter on holiday sent this photo today with the caption “I forgot what blue sky was!!” This is Cornwall and I am so jealous as I’m sat here posting with the rain tippling down AGAIN!! We have a pool for a garden and can’t get on to it to even cut the grass! I have never seen as much rain ever with no spring and summer still trying to warm up, we have 15C today but that is nowhere near warm enough for June.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th June 2024

Margaret Brown

