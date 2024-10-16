Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Autumn bouquet
A present from my family lovely autumn colours so nice at this time of year.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
7
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4299
photos
156
followers
70
following
77% complete
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Views
4
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
YEAR 12
Featured
on the
Trending
page
autumn
bouquet
october
chrysanthemums
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
October 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Popping colors!
October 16th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely and bright on such a gloomy day.
October 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous bouquet …
October 16th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful, colourful display - fav!
Ian
October 16th, 2024
