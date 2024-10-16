Previous
Autumn bouquet by craftymeg
283 / 365

Autumn bouquet

A present from my family lovely autumn colours so nice at this time of year.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
October 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Popping colors!
October 16th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely and bright on such a gloomy day.
October 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous bouquet …
October 16th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful, colourful display - fav!

Ian
October 16th, 2024  
