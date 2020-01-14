Sign up
Stormy seas
Taken the other day, Saltburn was grey, drizzly and miserable. The gulls were riding the waves to shore picking up tasty morsels but no folk ventured out.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
1
1
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
saltburn-seashore-beach-winter-weather-january-hunt-cliff
Beth
Nicely done. I love the seascape with all the gulls. Fav
January 14th, 2020
