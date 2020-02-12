Exciting

I know you wouldn’t think I get out much but this afternoon I had a delivery, a month early! I am so in love, my awaited for Holbein pastel pencils, they are so beautiful a set of 50 colours. Imported from Japan. I finally found the only stockist in the Uk and paid a terrible price, money I had saved, they are now my most expensive set along with a part set of Derwent colour fast pencils, the colours are amazing. Even hubby who is not bothered about pencils had to say how beautiful they are. This photo is only a few of the 50, I will post the others another day.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.