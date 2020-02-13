Sign up
36 / 365
Buzz
Love this photo of grandchild number 3 in his Buzz lightyear jimjams..He’s such a big boy only 22 months old, loves climbing and playing with his toys.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
2591
photos
161
followers
83
following
9% complete
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Tags
buzz-lightyear-jimjams-pajamas-grandson
carol white
ace
Adorable 🐣. Fav!! 😀
February 13th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous smile!
February 13th, 2020
