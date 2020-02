In time for the weekend

Another card order finished, in time for a weekend wedding. Embossed matted and layered and hot foiled, I do like the finished card, simple but elegant, hoping my customer does too!

I now have a new baby, 2x60th wedding Anniversaries and 2 birthdays to get sorted in the next 2 weeks. They all take so much time but I love making them, the one in the photo took 4hours to make!

Nicer on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.