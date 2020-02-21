Previous
This is the set of 50 Holbein pastel pencils that surprised me last week by landing 6 weeks early. I had saved up for them and found a single stockist in the UK. They are normally imported from Japan and take a while to come and cost extra import duties and taxes, I probably paid a bit more for them but it was worth it for the fact they were here in the country. The colours are unique and unlike any of the other pencils I have and they make me smile!!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
Lovely
February 21st, 2020  
