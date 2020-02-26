Previous
Next
Lace by craftymeg
49 / 365

Lace

So pretty and very delicate, Queen Anne’s Lace. Another busy day so no chance of a photo, I will get out tomorrow with a camera, I hope.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
February 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such gorgeous flowers.
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise