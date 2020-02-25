Previous
Next
Windswept by craftymeg
48 / 365

Windswept

Just a fella trying to keep his hat on! A very cold and blustery day the gulls were enjoying a couple of weeks ago.
Had to stay in today so no chance of a shot.
Ok on black

Thank you for all,your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a marvellous image - it all just adds up to a horrible day outside - and the man's expression just says it all! :)
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise