48 / 365
Windswept
Just a fella trying to keep his hat on! A very cold and blustery day the gulls were enjoying a couple of weeks ago.
Had to stay in today so no chance of a shot.
Ok on black
Thank you for all,your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th February 2020 4:45pm
Tags
redcar-seafront-gulls-winter-february
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous image - it all just adds up to a horrible day outside - and the man's expression just says it all! :)
February 25th, 2020
