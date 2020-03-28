Previous
Next
Purple pink by craftymeg
80 / 365

Purple pink

I have been given some lovely magenta purple tulips, they are so pretty.. for the rainbow theme
Best on black
Stay safe everyone.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely light and color!
March 28th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
ooooh...just drink in that beautiful colour!
March 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise