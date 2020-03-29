Previous
Pink Birthday by craftymeg
Pink Birthday

This is the card I made and gave my daughter for her birthday, she loved it and must admit so did I!! Fits nicely for the rainbow theme.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Stay safe out there.
Margaret Brown

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is wonderful, Margaret and you do such good work.
March 29th, 2020  
Lee ace
You made it! Very creative.
March 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Very creative
March 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely , Margaret - - love your work and so nice to receive personal and home-made cards -they men so much more !
March 29th, 2020  
