Pink Birthday
This is the card I made and gave my daughter for her birthday, she loved it and must admit so did I!! Fits nicely for the rainbow theme.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Stay safe out there.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
7
4
YEAR 8
iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd genera...
12th March 2020 4:20pm
handmade
-card-
hand—coloured—pink-rainbow-2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is wonderful, Margaret and you do such good work.
March 29th, 2020
Lee
ace
You made it! Very creative.
March 29th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Very creative
March 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely , Margaret - - love your work and so nice to receive personal and home-made cards -they men so much more !
March 29th, 2020
