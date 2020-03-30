Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
82 / 365
KEEP CALM GNOME MATTER WHAT
He’s got a nice red hat so he will do! The message is for everyone. I have just finished sketching him, love gnomes, finished him yesterday and coloured him with ARTEZA pencils.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Stay safe everyone
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2637
photos
163
followers
82
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnome-red-hat-sketch-coloured-arteza-pencils
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
March 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close