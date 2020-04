Mackerel skies

This was taken just before we were locked down on the 24th March, our last trip to take photos and have a quiet sit on the moors. The sky was covered with these mackerel clouds and the sun was trying to break through, it was moody and I loved the effect.



I have kept a few photos for posting as I know it will be not so easy to get daily shots.

This is nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome, everyone take care and stay safe.