Hob Hole
Taken the middle of last month a view taken from the Westerdale direction. It had been raining and the ford gave a good splash!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
Hope everyone well and keeping safe.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2641
photos
163
followers
82
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Tags
hob-hole-westerdale-march-north-york-moors
Catherine P
Beautiful scene. Like the processing. You stay safe too.
April 3rd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely ... fav
April 3rd, 2020
