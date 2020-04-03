Previous
Hob Hole by craftymeg
Hob Hole

Taken the middle of last month a view taken from the Westerdale direction. It had been raining and the ford gave a good splash!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome

Hope everyone well and keeping safe.
Margaret Brown

Catherine P
Beautiful scene. Like the processing. You stay safe too.
April 3rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely ... fav
April 3rd, 2020  
