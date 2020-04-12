Previous
You looking at me? by craftymeg
You looking at me?

Taken just before we were locked down this Starling was sat in the sunshine showing off his petrol coloured plumage.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Beautiful capture - such a cute face
April 12th, 2020  
GaryW
I never knew they had color. From a distance they look only black. Very pretty! Love the detail and the color.
April 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 12th, 2020  
