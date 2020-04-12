Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
You looking at me?
Taken just before we were locked down this Starling was sat in the sunshine showing off his petrol coloured plumage.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2650
photos
162
followers
79
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th March 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-march
,
starling-petrol-plumage
Michelle
Beautiful capture - such a cute face
April 12th, 2020
GaryW
I never knew they had color. From a distance they look only black. Very pretty! Love the detail and the color.
April 12th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close