Another view by craftymeg
96 / 365

Another view

Beach huts from another angle taken just before lockdown.
Love their bright and cheerful colours and I’m guessing they won’t be rented this year, just hope their owners can withstand the lost revenue and reopen next year. I think they have only been open one season and they come with 5 star reviews.

Each hut has a kettle and equipment along with 2 chairs, they sit right on the seafront about 6 yds from the beach such an ideal location and such a shame.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Elizabeth ace
Wonderful repetition and colors!
April 13th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow, your pov here is fabulous. And the colors are fantastic.
April 13th, 2020  
tony gig
Wonderful.
April 13th, 2020  
