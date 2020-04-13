Another view

Beach huts from another angle taken just before lockdown.

Love their bright and cheerful colours and I’m guessing they won’t be rented this year, just hope their owners can withstand the lost revenue and reopen next year. I think they have only been open one season and they come with 5 star reviews.



Each hut has a kettle and equipment along with 2 chairs, they sit right on the seafront about 6 yds from the beach such an ideal location and such a shame.

Pops on black



