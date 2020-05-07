Previous
Next
Between the dunes by craftymeg
120 / 365

Between the dunes

Taken just before lockdown a view between the grassy dunes down at the South Gare with views of Teesport.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise