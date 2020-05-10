Previous
More bells

Another view of the bluebells at the bottom of our garden, they are such a pretty blue. They seem to like where they are and never fail to give a good show each year. As I said the other day it’s all we will see this year, normally I would travel over the moors to catch a good photo of them. I am going to ask my son to send me a photo of his from last year, he gets to travel where I can’t go and manages to get some beautiful photos .
Margaret Brown

Debra ace
Beautifully captured
May 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely sight My blue bells are past their best by now in spite of been in a shaded area ! fav
May 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 10th, 2020  
jo ace
beautiful comp.
May 10th, 2020  
