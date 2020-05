80

I thought I would post the card I made with one of my sketches I originally sketched a smaller picture to use but decided on this one because it was a bit bigger.

The birthday boy is my brother it’s his birthday today, can’t believe how quickly the years have passed. Hes my big brother and I still feel young saying it, Happy Birthday Brother!!

Better on black



