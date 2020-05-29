Shroom note cards

Just a photo of my last bit of craft work. It’s a sketch of different varieties of fungus. I’m quite pleased with it, now I can make the notecard sets it was intended for. I want to enclose a pack of them with a birthday card for an old friend. They are just the right size to post with a large letter stamp. Then I am going to make a couple of more packs for my neighbours who have been extremely kind during the lockdown.



I am so thankful that I have had my paper craft to keep me going during these strange, and frightening,times. I have made countless cards, fulfilled orders, sketched and coloured many small pictures. Brushed up on my brush lettering, micro macrame and quilling. I really have had a wonderful time craft wise making the weeks slip by a little easier.

Best on black



