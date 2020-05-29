Previous
Shroom note cards by craftymeg
Shroom note cards

Just a photo of my last bit of craft work. It’s a sketch of different varieties of fungus. I’m quite pleased with it, now I can make the notecard sets it was intended for. I want to enclose a pack of them with a birthday card for an old friend. They are just the right size to post with a large letter stamp. Then I am going to make a couple of more packs for my neighbours who have been extremely kind during the lockdown.

I am so thankful that I have had my paper craft to keep me going during these strange, and frightening,times. I have made countless cards, fulfilled orders, sketched and coloured many small pictures. Brushed up on my brush lettering, micro macrame and quilling. I really have had a wonderful time craft wise making the weeks slip by a little easier.
29th May 2020

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a busy bee you are , but so good to have this type of crafts to keep you happily occupied - I seem to have got lazier during this time especially at these hot days -- I seem to flake out ! . This is a delightful sketch page of mushrooms - I am sure they will look lovely on notelets ,and the recipient will be so pleased to receive them ! fav
May 29th, 2020  
Dianne
These are just gorgeous. It has been great that you have so many talents to keep you busy.
May 29th, 2020  
julia ace
Wow
. You are very clever . Your neighbours are on for a treat


.
.
May 29th, 2020  
