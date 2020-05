Low tide

Our second journey out , just an hour, we went to the South Gare at Redcar. The place was so busy, we have never seen it as bad, we didn’t linger. A few photos and home. It still feels strange to be out , we are not in any rush to be anywhere but it was nice to have a change of scenery for a short time.

Best on black



