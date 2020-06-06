Sign up
150 / 365
Sunshine
The light was making the nemesia very colourful the other day. I love them in summer because they are so cheerful, very strong growers and always a mass of flowers.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2705
photos
164
followers
79
following
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd June 2020 2:55pm
Tags
nemesia-colourful-annual-half-hardy-
,
bedding-plant
carol white
ace
A lovely close up shot. Fav!! 😀
June 6th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looking straight at you ! lovely little flower and nice backlight !
June 6th, 2020
