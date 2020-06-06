Previous
Sunshine by craftymeg
Sunshine

The light was making the nemesia very colourful the other day. I love them in summer because they are so cheerful, very strong growers and always a mass of flowers.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th June 2020

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
A lovely close up shot. Fav!! 😀
June 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looking straight at you ! lovely little flower and nice backlight !
June 6th, 2020  
