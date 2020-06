Magenta

This hybrid tea rose Is strong growing and a lot taller than than the other roses, it resists disease and has the most wonderful perfume that wafts around you if you touch it. I’m sorry I don’t have the name but if I was pushed I would say it’s very like the variety Wendy Cussons, it’s perfume is certainly very similar.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.