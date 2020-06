Decoupaged

In other words paper cutting and layering! This perfume bottle has about 25 pieces in its make-up. Time consuming but satisfying to see the finished card and the smile on the face of the person who ordered it. Now I have another 2 special 50s cards to do and finish this week, I love the fact that I am kept on the go all year round.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.