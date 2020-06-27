Previous
Next
Twisted by craftymeg
171 / 365

Twisted

This old dead tree caught my eye the other day as we went over the moors. It stood out against the greenery that surrounded it, I rather liked it.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful lines.
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise