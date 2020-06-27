Sign up
Twisted
This old dead tree caught my eye the other day as we went over the moors. It stood out against the greenery that surrounded it, I rather liked it.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Margaret Brown
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
north-york-moors-dead-tree-june
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful lines.
June 27th, 2020
