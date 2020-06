Meadow Pipit

Staying on a sheep theme is another photo from last week. A mama and her nearly grown baby are caught with a Meadow Pippit in the foreground.

Moorland although bleak for most of the year has its moment of beauty in August with the wonderful honey scented heather before returning to its usual dowdy shades of brown and green.

Nice on black



