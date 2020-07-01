From a distance

Our first meeting to see our beautiful new granddaughter last night, she is 5 weeks old and alas it was at 2 meters distance. It was very bitter sweet, we had to wait until her brother who is 2.was in bed. We were heart broken that we couldn’t see him but he doesn’t understand and it would have broken his heart if he could only wave at us. We talk by video but it isn’t the same, he thinks everybody has fallen off the face of the earth. It’s really messing with his development and his happiness .

Best on black.



