The last leg! by craftymeg
176 / 365

The last leg!

This is a model of the Mayflower which hubby is working on. It was started in the first year or two of our marriage but children came along and then grandchildren And although it was brought out and a little more added each time it never got finished. This time it was brought out in lockdown and he has worked on it everyday. Some days he has got exasperated because in nearly 50 years his eyesight isn’t what it was. He is now rigging it and it’s amazing how small the blocks are pulleys are. It’s all made from scratch and the work that has gone into it is unbelievable. This is just a side shot of the canons that he made amongst other things, they are perfect and such a shame to be hidden from view. Ropes and blocks hang where he is working. When it’s complete I will post again to show it properly.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Margaret Brown

Diana ace
Such amazing workmanship, I can imagine the hours spent on this. Both of you are so artistic, lovely shot of this masterpiece.
July 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
cool
July 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice DOF
July 2nd, 2020  
