The last leg!

This is a model of the Mayflower which hubby is working on. It was started in the first year or two of our marriage but children came along and then grandchildren And although it was brought out and a little more added each time it never got finished. This time it was brought out in lockdown and he has worked on it everyday. Some days he has got exasperated because in nearly 50 years his eyesight isn’t what it was. He is now rigging it and it’s amazing how small the blocks are pulleys are. It’s all made from scratch and the work that has gone into it is unbelievable. This is just a side shot of the canons that he made amongst other things, they are perfect and such a shame to be hidden from view. Ropes and blocks hang where he is working. When it’s complete I will post again to show it properly.

Best on black



