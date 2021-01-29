Previous
Our weather! by craftymeg
22 / 365

Our weather!

Taken the other day but pretty much it’s looked like this every day, alternating between rain sleet snow and ground frost. It’s like Groundhog Day!!
Not any better on black!

As you can see I’ve still not gone out, we are pretty restricted and not allowed to travel far so photo opportunities are few and far between.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Margaret Brown

Judith Johnson
This looks like your garden with the shed in the corner - looks a bit like ours only we were lucky not to have any rain today, just overnight.
January 29th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ooh I do like this. Great idea.
January 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful abstract scene , and looking through the raindrops at your garden -- very arty ! fav
January 29th, 2021  
KV ace
You are funny... you description of not any better on black made me smile. Nice photopgraphic interpretation of the weather!
January 29th, 2021  
