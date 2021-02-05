Sign up
Industry
Across the river Tees, I loved this industrial sight. Nowadays there are so few places that are still in use. This stands near the Now quiet Steel works.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
industrial-river-tees-works
Lin
ace
Spectacular sky
February 5th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Particularly nice lines and clouds when viewed against black
February 5th, 2021
