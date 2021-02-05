Previous
Next
Industry by craftymeg
30 / 365

Industry

Across the river Tees, I loved this industrial sight. Nowadays there are so few places that are still in use. This stands near the Now quiet Steel works.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Spectacular sky
February 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Particularly nice lines and clouds when viewed against black
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise