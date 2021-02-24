Sign up
Juvenile Starling
A young Starling just into its adult plumage. You can tell them from the adults because they are a lot lighter brownish colour at first.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
juvenile-starling-
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful poser, looks amazing on black.
February 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You caught some lovely coloring and details!
February 24th, 2021
