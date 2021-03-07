Previous
A touch of spring by craftymeg
60 / 365

A touch of spring

One I made earlier, simple daffodils, spring is just around the corner..... hopefully.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A work of art! So lovely.
March 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot of this beautiful card. Love the big bow.
March 7th, 2021  
