60 / 365
A touch of spring
One I made earlier, simple daffodils, spring is just around the corner..... hopefully.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2980
photos
172
followers
79
following
Tags
papercraft-handmade-card-daffodils-
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A work of art! So lovely.
March 7th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot of this beautiful card. Love the big bow.
March 7th, 2021
