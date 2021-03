Black and Tan

I’m amazed this turned out so well, it’s a card order and I couldn’t find what I wanted so ended up sketching and colouring this Guinea Pig, lockdown has certainly helped me improve on my art work! The pencils in the picture are the colours I used., a rubber blending stump and white paint pen I am so pleased with the result!

Best on black



