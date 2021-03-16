Previous
Windswept by craftymeg
Windswept

Taken the other day, the wind was strong and it was very cold but these 3 children found it a lot of fun building dams down on the shoreline as the tide came in.
Margaret Brown

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful windy capture!
March 16th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
March 16th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Spectacular when the wind rules the waves!!
March 16th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat shot against the wild waves!
March 16th, 2021  
