Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Windswept
Taken the other day, the wind was strong and it was very cold but these 3 children found it a lot of fun building dams down on the shoreline as the tide came in.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2989
photos
173
followers
79
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoreline-beach-sea-
,
children-dam-water
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful windy capture!
March 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
March 16th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Spectacular when the wind rules the waves!!
March 16th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat shot against the wild waves!
March 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close