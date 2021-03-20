Sign up
Buds
Spring is on the way! Although it is a little late this year. The hedgerows are still quite bare which is unusual for hawthorn which is one of the earliest things to come into leaf.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2993
photos
174
followers
79
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 9
Tags
spring-buds-march-macro
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2021
Kathy
ace
I see one of these shrubs at one of the homes where I deliver for Meals on Wheels. It's been a subject of photos in the past several years. Nice close up.
March 20th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely sign of spring
March 20th, 2021
