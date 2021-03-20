Previous
Buds by craftymeg
73 / 365

Buds

Spring is on the way! Although it is a little late this year. The hedgerows are still quite bare which is unusual for hawthorn which is one of the earliest things to come into leaf.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Virginia Stapleton ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2021  
Kathy ace
I see one of these shrubs at one of the homes where I deliver for Meals on Wheels. It's been a subject of photos in the past several years. Nice close up.
March 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely sign of spring
March 20th, 2021  
