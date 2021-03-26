Previous
Next
On Patrol by craftymeg
79 / 365

On Patrol

The seafront a few days ago. We found the police were there keeping a watchful eye on everyone.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise