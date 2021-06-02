Previous
From Eston Nab by craftymeg
From Eston Nab

Taken today from the top of the Nab and no not by me but hubby who went out for a 9 mile trudge today! I gave him my trusty Panasonic point and shoot and asked him to bring a view back from the top. This is as close as I get to a view as my arthritis doesnt make it possible.

It shows Redcar Chemical works in the foreground with the old Steelworks beyond and the turbines along the coast at Redcar. The Nab is a popular visited landmark for its views across Teeside.
Diana ace
He sure brought back a beautiful view, compliments to hubby.
