163 / 365
🎵 Raindrops on roses 🎶
The rain crept in this afternoon and moistened our freshly opened roses, such a pretty sight, hopefully the first of many.
Nice on black
Had to go to the hospital to have my obs done this afternoon, now I just have to wait for results before my op can go ahead. Fingers crossed
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
-june
,
raindrops-roses-yellow-cream-summer
Lin
ace
Lovely capture and title - sending good thoughts your way.
June 18th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
lovely capture.
best wishes - hope you not waiting too long.
June 18th, 2021
