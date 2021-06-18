Previous
Next
🎵 Raindrops on roses 🎶 by craftymeg
163 / 365

🎵 Raindrops on roses 🎶

The rain crept in this afternoon and moistened our freshly opened roses, such a pretty sight, hopefully the first of many.
Nice on black

Had to go to the hospital to have my obs done this afternoon, now I just have to wait for results before my op can go ahead. Fingers crossed
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Lovely capture and title - sending good thoughts your way.
June 18th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
lovely capture.

best wishes - hope you not waiting too long.
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise