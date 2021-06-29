Previous
Summer meadow by craftymeg
Summer meadow

Taken the other day by my daughter on her walk in Dalby Forrest. It’s just so nice to see an open meadow filled with wild flowers
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Lovely shot of this beautiful meadow.
June 29th, 2021  
So lovely and so many wildflowers!
June 29th, 2021  
wonderful wildflowers!
June 29th, 2021  
