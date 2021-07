Won again!

It’s pouring with thundery rain so we are sat in the back porch/ garden room watching it and having a game of scrabble. I love sitting there and listening to the rain on the Perspex roof. He won today, a bad game with no chance of getting many words out.

Better on black



HAPPY 4TH JULY to all my American 365ers!!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.