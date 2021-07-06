A work in progress

Don’t know if it will turn out the way I would like but I’m starting to lay down the first layer of colour of this very colourful bee hummingbird. It’s the smallest in the hummer family and is so small only a bit bigger than a golf ball !! I’ve finished the eye which I think makes it more lifelike as I’m working on it, the colours I have yet to match up.



It’s very calming and I need that this afternoon as I have just been rang to cancel my op, it’s been put back to the end of next month, believe it or not they can’t find an aneasthetist !! It’s a private hospital that is being used for NHS work but I didn’t expect that reason! I don’t know how I feel, I just hope 4th time lucky.



Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome