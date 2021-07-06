Previous
A work in progress by craftymeg
181 / 365

A work in progress

Don’t know if it will turn out the way I would like but I’m starting to lay down the first layer of colour of this very colourful bee hummingbird. It’s the smallest in the hummer family and is so small only a bit bigger than a golf ball !! I’ve finished the eye which I think makes it more lifelike as I’m working on it, the colours I have yet to match up.

It’s very calming and I need that this afternoon as I have just been rang to cancel my op, it’s been put back to the end of next month, believe it or not they can’t find an aneasthetist !! It’s a private hospital that is being used for NHS work but I didn’t expect that reason! I don’t know how I feel, I just hope 4th time lucky.

Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
6th July 2021

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Krista Marson
lookin' good! I recently got back into drawing, too. Trees, mostly.
July 6th, 2021  
Diana
Oh Margaret I feel for you and hope that it will be resolved asap! Meanwhile you have a real stunner on paper, hard to believe it is hand drawn. Crossing fingers and wishing you all the best ❤
July 6th, 2021  
Catherine P
Like all the tiny details
July 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
This is beautiful! You are very talented.
July 6th, 2021  
Lin
It's beautiful
July 6th, 2021  
