Moortop

These ewes were enjoying the moorland vegetation as you can see the verges are beautifully mown. The hilltops are getting ready to burst out with the August purple heather and the bell heather is still in full flower. It was hazy with temps of 25C which was really warm for the moortop. We now have supposedly fine weather for a few days but as usual the east coast is a lot cooler, which is a blessing when it gets too warm!

Best on black



