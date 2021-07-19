Previous
Moortop by craftymeg
Moortop

These ewes were enjoying the moorland vegetation as you can see the verges are beautifully mown. The hilltops are getting ready to burst out with the August purple heather and the bell heather is still in full flower. It was hazy with temps of 25C which was really warm for the moortop. We now have supposedly fine weather for a few days but as usual the east coast is a lot cooler, which is a blessing when it gets too warm!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and scene Margaret, it especially pops on black!
July 19th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Nice capture, they even posed for you and didn't run off!
July 19th, 2021  
