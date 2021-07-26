Previous
Next
Another Topper by craftymeg
201 / 365

Another Topper

A sketch for my next card for a friend, it should look nice when it’s mounted on a card blank.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Very pretty - it will look lovely I am sure in a tall slim card !
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise