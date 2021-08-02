Previous
Next
Apricot by craftymeg
208 / 365

Apricot

A second flush of roses after the heavy rain. This is one of my favourite colours.
A bit warmer day today but no sunshine.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely rose and a beautiful colour !
August 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful color
August 2nd, 2021  
tony gig
Beautiful rose and colour...fav
August 2nd, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely rose.Fav😊
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise