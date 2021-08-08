Happy moment

Our grandchildren visited yesterday, a very happy hour was had by everyone.

After not seeing them for nearly three months because of all the viruses they have had it was a nice visit. I have had to stay safe for my op so I have had to avoid every cough and sniffle and it’s not helped that it’s been cancelled twice and it’s now due in 10 days, third time lucky. The rules have changed and after talking to the hospital the other day, I was told if I was careful it is only social distancing and not isolation for two weeks before the op and I would be able to hold my grandchildren if I was careful. So now I’m not seeing them till after my op and must say, it’s been helpful and buoyed my spirit, I was missing them so much. Luckily the Portal has kept us in touch and because of it my 15 month old granddaughter recognised me and was happy to come and sit on my knee. We have not seen her or her brother many times in 16 months. It was so hard because they were only a few miles away. My daughter took this photo.

Nicer on black



