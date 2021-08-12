Sign up
Petunias
In our front wall baskets the petunias are starting to take over after a slow start. The colours are glorious.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
petunia-bedding-plant-wall-basket-lobelia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bold and colourful petunia - I have the same colour in my window box , and are doing well ,
August 12th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup, beautiful detail
August 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up of this gorgeous flower.
August 12th, 2021
