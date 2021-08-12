Previous
Next
Petunias by craftymeg
218 / 365

Petunias

In our front wall baskets the petunias are starting to take over after a slow start. The colours are glorious.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bold and colourful petunia - I have the same colour in my window box , and are doing well ,
August 12th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice closeup, beautiful detail
August 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up of this gorgeous flower.
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise